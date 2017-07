/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM SUVA is confident of a good outing when they go on a northern tour to play Dreketi and Labasa in the Vodafone Premier League this weekend.

Suva Football Association president, Ritesh Pratap said the team had been preparing well for their two important matches.

Labasa test them first on Saturday at 1.30pm then they play Dreketi on Sunday at 1.30pm.

Both the matches will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa.