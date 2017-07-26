REDD+ program to ensure Fijians are informed

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:27PM AN objective by the Fiji National REDD+ Program to ensure all Fijians are informed and encouraged to participate and have strengthened working relationships with the media at local, national and regional levels will soon be achieved.

This was possible after the validation of the Consultation and Participation (C&P) Plan which is a framework guiding the consultation and awareness processes for the analytical studies that the Fiji National REDD+ Program is undertaking during its readiness phase.

REDD+ Fiji communications and knowledge management specialist Reama Naco said the communications strategy aimed to enhance understanding on climate change and forests, raise awareness on the readiness phase Fiji is undertaking for carbon financing, increase stakeholders understanding of and support informed participation in REDD+ related activities.

Meanwhile a REDD+ awareness working group that has been set up to guide REDD+ communications and awareness in the country will undergo an Awareness and Information Knowledge Management (IKM) and education and training working group tomorrow.

"Government and CSO agencies from the environment, forestry and agriculture sectors who are part of the National REDD+ Steering Committee or are officers nominated by their steering committee members to contribute on behalf of their agencies," said Ms Naco.

"These technical officers are all members of the REDD+ Steering Committee."

There will be 15 participants at the workshop that will be facilitated by the Ministry of Forests with support from Civil Society Organisations.

The REDD+ awareness working group made up of communication and technical officers from the environment, agriculture and forestry sectors both from Government and CSO is assigned the task of guiding the development of appropriate awareness and informational materials.

The workshop will take place at the Holiday Inn in Suva from 9am to 5pm tomorrow.