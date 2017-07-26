Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

REDD+ program to ensure Fijians are informed

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 6:27PM AN objective by the Fiji National REDD+ Program to ensure all Fijians are informed and encouraged to participate and have strengthened working relationships with the media at local, national and regional levels will soon be achieved.

This was possible after the validation of the Consultation and Participation (C&P) Plan which is a framework guiding the consultation and awareness processes for the analytical studies that the Fiji National REDD+ Program is undertaking during its readiness phase.

REDD+ Fiji communications and knowledge management specialist Reama Naco said the communications strategy aimed to enhance understanding on climate change and forests, raise awareness on the readiness phase Fiji is undertaking for carbon financing, increase stakeholders understanding of and support informed participation in REDD+ related activities.

Meanwhile a REDD+ awareness working group that has been set up to guide REDD+ communications and awareness in the country will undergo an Awareness and Information Knowledge Management (IKM) and education and training working group tomorrow.

"Government and CSO agencies from the environment, forestry and agriculture sectors who are part of the National REDD+ Steering Committee or are officers nominated by their steering committee members to contribute on behalf of their agencies," said Ms Naco.

"These technical officers are all members of the REDD+ Steering Committee."

There will be 15 participants at the workshop that will be facilitated by the Ministry of Forests with support from Civil Society Organisations.

The REDD+ awareness working group made up of communication and technical officers from the environment, agriculture and forestry sectors both from Government and CSO is assigned the task of guiding the development of appropriate awareness and informational materials.

The workshop will take place at the Holiday Inn in Suva from 9am to 5pm  tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  3. Missing certificates
  4. Wife strives for success
  5. Sea flows into farms
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. Man loses legs at jetty
  9. $1.2m rescue boats
  10. New festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)