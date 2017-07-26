Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Wednesday 26 July

FEO records 240k engagements

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 6:20PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) recorded over 240,000 engagements with voters during the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirmed this in a statement thanking all stakeholders who had assisted FEO in the Drive which has concluded.

 "The Drive which we had started on May 22 for six weeks was further extended by one week to cater for the high interest towards the end of the program," Mr Saneem said.

He said the total number of new registration was 12, 436.

"The FEO always endeavors to publish accurate electoral information that has always been thoroughly verified. We would like to encourage all political parties, stakeholders and voters to ensure that information that they publish or rely on has been correctly stated and obtained from authenticated sources," he said.








