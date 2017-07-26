Consumer Council introduce CCAG members

Update: 6:02PM AN initiative by the Consumer Council of Fiji to police traders and service providers who take advantage of consumers in remote areas has resulted in the induction of seven Community Consumer Advisory Group (CCAG) members from around Fiji.
Consumer
Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar said the need for CCAG
arises where these traders and service providers happen to take advantage of
the fact that the consumers in remote areas do not have adequate access to
appropriate enforcement agencies and redress mechanisms.
"The representatives from various communities will act as the Council's 'eyes and ears'. The CCAG members have come forward to help the ordinary
consumers in their respective communities by informing them about their rights
and responsibilities and protecting them from unfair trading practices," she
said.
"They are tasked to provide free support and advice to consumers in
their areas who have for a long time now succumbed to the unscrupulous
behaviour of the shrewd traders and service providers."
The 7 members are representatives from Savusavu, Taveuni, Levuka,
Rakiraki, Lautoka, Labasa and Nasinu.