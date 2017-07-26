Fiji Time: 10:12 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Consumer Council introduce CCAG members

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 6:02PM AN initiative by the Consumer Council of Fiji to police traders and service providers who take advantage of consumers in remote areas has resulted in the induction of seven Community Consumer Advisory Group (CCAG) members from around Fiji.

Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar said the need for CCAG arises where these traders and service providers happen to take advantage of the fact that the consumers in remote areas do not have adequate access to appropriate enforcement agencies and redress mechanisms.

"The representatives from various communities will act as the Council's 'eyes and ears'. The CCAG members have come forward to help the ordinary consumers in their respective communities by informing them about their rights and responsibilities and protecting them from unfair trading practices," she said.

"They are tasked to provide free support and advice to consumers in their areas who have for a long time now succumbed to the unscrupulous behaviour of the shrewd traders and service providers."

The 7 members are representatives from Savusavu, Taveuni, Levuka, Rakiraki, Lautoka, Labasa and Nasinu.








