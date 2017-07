/ Front page / News

Update: 5:54PM A MAN was rushed to the Nabouwalu Hospital at mid-day today after losing both his legs at the town's jetty around 11am this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the 22 year old man was injured when he was caught in ropes while a ship was berthing at the Nabouwalu jetty this morning.

