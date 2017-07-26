Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Konrote receives Russian non-resident ambassador's credentials

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 5:44PM PRESIDENT of Fiji (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote yesterday received the credentials from the non-resident Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Grigoriy Logvinov at the Borron House.

Ambassador Logvinov who is married with two daughters presented his credentials to Mr Konrote after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.  

He joined the diplomatic service in 1979 after graduating from the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Lomonosov Moscow State University.

During his career, he was posted to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in China and the United States of America.








