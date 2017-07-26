Baulevu road rehabilition nears completion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) working on the Baulevu road outside Nausori. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:34PM RESIDENTS along Baulevu road in Tailevu need not worry too much of travelling on dusty roads again as rehabilitation work on the road outside Nausori is nearing completion.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting (FRA) CEO Robert Sen said that Baulevu road was once a sealed road and because of deteriorating road conditions the seal had to be ripped off and the road programmed for resealing.

Works on the road which is being done by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) include ripping, grading, reshaping and surfacing of the road; cleaning of drains, waterways and the installation of new culverts to remove water from the new pavement.

FHH carries out the FRA�s maintenance programme to provide road access in the Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.