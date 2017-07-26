Baulevu road rehabilition nears completion

Update: 5:34PM RESIDENTS along Baulevu road in Tailevu need not worry too much of travelling on dusty roads again as rehabilitation work on the road outside Nausori is nearing completion.
Fiji Roads Authority Acting (FRA) CEO Robert Sen said that
Baulevu road was once a sealed road and because of deteriorating road
conditions the seal had to be ripped off and the road programmed for resealing.
Works on the road which is being done by Fulton Hogan Hiways
(FHH) include ripping, grading, reshaping and surfacing of the road; cleaning
of drains, waterways and the installation of new culverts to remove water from the
new pavement.
FHH carries out the FRA�s maintenance programme to provide
road access in the Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.