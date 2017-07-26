2017 ANPC graduation

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM PROSECUTORS who participated in a six-week course known as the Advanced National Prosecution Course, which began last month will be awarded with certificates tomorrow.

The course which was open to all prosecution agencies and authorities in Fiji is a combination of theory and practical exercises designed to further sharpen prosecutors trial preparation skills and advocacy at the bar table.

The intensive course was facilitated by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and is a follow up to the Basic Prosecution Course which was launched earlier this year.

Apart from the graduation certificates, other special awards to be given out include: