2017 ANPC graduation

Update: 4:59PM PROSECUTORS who participated in a six-week course known as the Advanced National Prosecution Course, which began last month will be awarded with certificates tomorrow.
The course which was open to
all prosecution agencies and authorities in Fiji is a combination of theory and
practical exercises designed to further sharpen prosecutors trial preparation
skills and advocacy at the bar table.
The intensive course was facilitated
by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and is a follow up to the
Basic Prosecution Course which was launched earlier this year.
Apart from the graduation
certificates, other special awards to be given out include:
- Legal Analysis Prize
- Most Improved Student
- Most Disciplined Student
- Ethics Prize
- Best Mooter
- Best All Rounder
- Dux of the Advanced Prosecution Course 2017