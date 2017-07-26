UniFiji hosts COP23 awareness session

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image DIVA for Equality members with staff and students of UniFiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:16PM IN an effort to create awareness on issues pertaining to climate change, the University of Fiji (UniFiji) has created a series of awareness activities leading up to Fiji's Presidency at the COP23 in November.

UniFiji hosted its fifth COP23 awareness session conducted by local NGO Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality at the Saweni Campus last week.

DIVA's Political Advisor Noelene Nabulivou and Management Collective Maria Nailevu spoke on the topic 'The Gender Dimension of Climate Justice'.

The presentation provided an understanding of feminist politics, overview of linkages between gender and climate justice and an insight into the 'Just transition to a Plastic Free Pacific' and 'Women Defend Commons' campaigns linking to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The next COP23 awareness seminar session will be on the topic, 'Effect of Climate Change on Fisheries' that is scheduled to take place this week Friday at the University of Fiji's Saweni Campus from 1-2pm.

The initiative was set up by UniFiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir and facilitated by the School of Science & Technology.