UniFiji hosts COP23 awareness session

Update: 4:16PM IN an effort to create awareness on issues pertaining to climate change, the University of Fiji (UniFiji) has created a series of awareness activities leading up to Fiji's Presidency at the COP23 in November.
UniFiji hosted its fifth COP23 awareness session conducted by local NGO
Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality at the Saweni Campus last week.
DIVA's
Political Advisor Noelene Nabulivou and Management Collective Maria Nailevu
spoke on the topic 'The Gender Dimension of Climate Justice'.
The
presentation provided an understanding of feminist politics, overview of
linkages between gender and climate justice and an insight into the 'Just
transition to a Plastic Free Pacific' and 'Women Defend Commons' campaigns
linking to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The
next COP23 awareness seminar session will be on the topic, 'Effect of
Climate Change on Fisheries' that is scheduled to take place this week
Friday at the University of Fiji's Saweni Campus from 1-2pm.
The initiative was set up by UniFiji vice chancellor Professor Prem
Misir and facilitated by the School of Science & Technology.