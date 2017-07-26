Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji hosts COP23 awareness session

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 4:16PM IN an effort to create awareness on issues pertaining to climate change, the University of Fiji (UniFiji) has created a series of awareness activities leading up to Fiji's Presidency at the COP23 in November.

UniFiji hosted its fifth COP23 awareness session conducted by local NGO Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality at the Saweni Campus last week.

DIVA's Political Advisor Noelene Nabulivou and Management Collective Maria Nailevu spoke on the topic 'The Gender Dimension of Climate Justice'.

The presentation provided an understanding of feminist politics, overview of linkages between gender and climate justice and an insight into the 'Just transition to a Plastic Free Pacific' and 'Women Defend Commons' campaigns linking to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The next COP23 awareness seminar session will be on the topic, 'Effect of Climate Change on Fisheries' that is scheduled to take place this week Friday at the University of Fiji's Saweni Campus from 1-2pm.

The initiative was set up by UniFiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir and facilitated by the School of Science & Technology.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  3. Missing certificates
  4. Wife strives for success
  5. Sea flows into farms
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. Man loses legs at jetty
  9. $1.2m rescue boats
  10. New festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)