Update: 4:11PM NATURAL disasters have greatly impacted private sectors in the Pacific in the past few years.
These were the sentiments
shared by Lisa Kingsberry of the Building Safety & Resilience in the
Pacific (BSRP) project during the regional workshop on anti-corruption and code
of conduct by the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UNPRAC) this
morning.
While presenting on the
impacts of natural disasters Ms Kingsberry said Cyclone Winston resulted in the
20 percent of Fiji's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) loss at an estimated value of
FJD$1.4 Billion whilst Cyclone Pam crippled Vanuatu?s economy with estimated
loss of VT$48.6 Billion which is 64 percent of the country?s GDP.
PIPSO will also launch a
Pacific Business Resilience Network on Tuesday 25th July 2017 at 5pm.
The
Network will work to support businesses to build their resilience to climate change
and disasters, and to strengthen their engagement in emergency preparedness,
response and recovery efforts in collaboration with the government, and
partners
Regional capacity building for its members remains at the top of PIPSO's
strategic focus areas.