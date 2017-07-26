/ Front page / News

Update: 4:11PM NATURAL disasters have greatly impacted private sectors in the Pacific in the past few years.

These were the sentiments shared by Lisa Kingsberry of the Building Safety & Resilience in the Pacific (BSRP) project during the regional workshop on anti-corruption and code of conduct by the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UNPRAC) this morning.

While presenting on the impacts of natural disasters Ms Kingsberry said Cyclone Winston resulted in the 20 percent of Fiji's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) loss at an estimated value of FJD$1.4 Billion whilst Cyclone Pam crippled Vanuatu?s economy with estimated loss of VT$48.6 Billion which is 64 percent of the country?s GDP.

PIPSO will also launch a Pacific Business Resilience Network on Tuesday 25th July 2017 at 5pm.

The Network will work to support businesses to build their resilience to climate change and disasters, and to strengthen their engagement in emergency preparedness, response and recovery efforts in collaboration with the government, and partners

Regional capacity building for its members remains at the top of PIPSO's strategic focus areas.