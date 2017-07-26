Fiji Time: 10:11 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional workshop on anti-corruption

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 4:11PM NATURAL disasters have greatly impacted private sectors in the Pacific in the past few years.

These were the sentiments shared by Lisa Kingsberry of the Building Safety & Resilience in the Pacific (BSRP) project during the regional workshop on anti-corruption and code of conduct by the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UNPRAC) this morning.

While presenting on the impacts of natural disasters Ms Kingsberry said Cyclone Winston resulted in the 20 percent of Fiji's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) loss at an estimated value of FJD$1.4 Billion whilst Cyclone Pam crippled Vanuatu?s economy with estimated loss of VT$48.6 Billion which is 64 percent of the country?s GDP.

PIPSO will also launch a Pacific Business Resilience Network on Tuesday 25th July 2017 at 5pm.

The Network will work to support businesses to build their resilience to climate change and disasters, and to strengthen their engagement in emergency preparedness, response and recovery efforts in collaboration with the government, and partners

Regional capacity building for its members remains at the top of PIPSO's strategic focus areas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  3. Missing certificates
  4. Wife strives for success
  5. Sea flows into farms
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. Man loses legs at jetty
  9. $1.2m rescue boats
  10. New festival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)