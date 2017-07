/ Front page / News

Update: 4:10PM SUCCESSFUL applicants for the Forestry Assistance Program will be given their wood carving small machines on Friday July 28, 2017.

Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu who will be launching the forestry assistance program through forest subsidy will also hand over small related wood working tools to successful wood users at the at the Forestry department timber utilisation division in Nasinu.

Products made by recipients last year will also be on display.