Israel envoy courtesy visit

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 3:57PM A COURTESY visit today by the non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji Tibor Schlosser to the Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho opened up discussions on ways to form possible cooperation.

Discussions between the Ambassador and the Commissioner of Police revolved around current trends in policing both on the local and international front. 

"Today's criminal landscape is borderless and with the emergence of more sophisticated crimes we hope to learn how your country is able to put in place measures that have assisted law enforcement agencies," said Brig-Gen Qiliho.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the mere news of the visit by the Ambassador is sure to have an impact.








