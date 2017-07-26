Namadi residents face water disruptions

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM WATER supply to residents living in parts of Suva is currently being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is kindly advising its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

According to WAF areas affected include Kabatia and Salala streets of Namadi Heights.

The interruption in supply was a result of repair works on a burst main at Salala street.

Supply is expected to be restored at 8pm.