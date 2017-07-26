Namadi residents face water disruptions

Update: 3:19PM WATER supply to residents living in parts of Suva is currently being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon.
The Water
Authority of Fiji (WAF) is kindly
advising its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to store and use
water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.
According
to WAF areas affected include Kabatia and Salala streets of Namadi Heights.
The
interruption in supply was a result of repair works on a burst main at Salala
street.
Supply
is expected to be restored at 8pm.