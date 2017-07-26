Speaker opens provincial meeting

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chairman Ratu Tevita Momoedonu, Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni and Adi Litia Cakobau. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:10PM SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni yesterday opened the Ba Provincial Council meeting.

Council chairman Ratu Tevita Momoedonu said this was the first-ever Provincial Council in Fiji to be opened by the Speaker of Parliament..

He said it was a special day for the province as they heard from the Dr Jiko explaining her role and how she controls the debate in Parliament.

"To many of us, a lot of things she shared today were educational and it helps us to understand Parliament better," Ratu Tevita said.

"I hope that other Provincial councils will also invite the Speaker to share the same information with them," he said.