Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Speaker opens provincial meeting

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 3:10PM SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni yesterday opened the Ba Provincial Council meeting.

Council chairman Ratu Tevita Momoedonu said this was the first-ever Provincial Council in Fiji to be opened by the Speaker of Parliament.. 

He said it was a special day for the province as they heard from the Dr Jiko explaining her role and how she controls the debate in Parliament.

"To many of us, a lot of things she shared today were educational and it helps us to understand Parliament better," Ratu Tevita said.

"I hope that other Provincial councils will also invite the Speaker to share the same information with them," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Missing certificates
  3. Wife strives for success
  4. Sea flows into farms
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. $1.2m rescue boats
  9. New festival
  10. Bainimarama opens refurbished schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  8. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)