Force conducts second basic recruits course

+ Enlarge this image 10 officers from the Nauru and Tuvalu Police Force make up the 134 Recruits who will undergo the 6 months training. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:52PM POLICING is an extremely demanding profession.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho stressed this in his address at the opening of the second basic recruits' course today.

Brig-Gen Qiliho told the 134 recruits who will be undergoing the six months training that a well-rounded police officer must have the ability to empathise, be understanding, be patient, and have the desire to serve people who may not always have an appreciative word to say or can be extremely demanding.

"It will demand you to put on a smile and speak kind words in the face of disgruntled complainants even if you are right," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

He also reminded the recruits that the uniform doesn't make them immune to the laws of Fiji.

Also joining this recruit course are 10 officers from Tuvalu and the Nauru Police Force.