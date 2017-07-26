Force conducts second basic recruits course

Update: 2:52PM POLICING is an extremely demanding profession.
Commissioner
of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho stressed this in his address at the
opening of the second basic recruits' course today.
Brig-Gen
Qiliho told the 134 recruits who will be undergoing the six months training
that a well-rounded police officer must have the ability to empathise, be understanding,
be patient, and have the desire to serve people who may not always have an
appreciative word to say or can be extremely demanding.
"It
will demand you to put on a smile and speak kind words in the face of
disgruntled complainants even if you are right," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.
He
also reminded the recruits that the uniform doesn't make them immune to the
laws of Fiji.
Also joining this recruit course are 10 officers from Tuvalu
and the Nauru Police Force.