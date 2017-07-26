Bula contestants practice healthy living

Update: 2:36PM IN an effort to practice healthy living, the 2017 Bula Festival Queen contestants have pledged to join the social running club known as Hash House Harriers in the weekly runs once the festival was over.
The nine contestants came out to support
the Fiji Interhash 2018 event on Monday after
the opening of the festival in Nadi last week,
The contestants were introduced to the
Hash House Harriers and Nadi chapter that would be hosting the biennial event
next year from May 24- 27, 2018.
They are also keen to be volunteers for
the 2018 event.
The Bula Festival will close at the end
of this week.