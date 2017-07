/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu inspects an ongoing reconstruction project at Vatukoula Convent School. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO.

Update: 2:02PM VATUKOULA Convent School's new school block was officially opened by Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu today.

The $321,000 building consisted of about four new classrooms and an administration office.

Mr Seruiratu, who opened the blocks on behalf of the acting Education Minister and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, said the new infrastructure was built to withstand larger cyclones like Tropical Winston.

The minister will re-open two more schools in Tavua and Ba today.