PIPSO code of conduct discussed at workshop

Update: 12:02PM PARTICIPANTS at the Pacific Island Private Sector Organisation's regional capacity building workshop in Nadi were presented with a draft Code of Conduct earlier this week.

The draft, presented by United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Project consultant John Hyde, was discussed and will be taken for consideration at the PIPSO AGM later today.

Participants at the workshop were given the opportunity to review and discuss the draft Code of Conduct as well as provide UNPRAC with feedback, input and key issues.

Several recommendations and suggestions were put forward by the various private sector organisations from across the region around the phrasing and content outlined in the draft.