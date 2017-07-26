Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PIPSO code of conduct discussed at workshop

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 12:02PM PARTICIPANTS at the Pacific Island Private Sector Organisation's regional capacity building workshop in Nadi were presented with a draft Code of Conduct earlier this week.

The draft, presented by United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Project consultant John Hyde, was discussed and will be taken for consideration at the PIPSO AGM later today.

Participants at the workshop were given the opportunity to review and discuss the draft Code of Conduct as well as provide UNPRAC with feedback, input and key issues.

Several recommendations and suggestions were put forward by the various private sector organisations from across the region around the phrasing and content outlined in the draft.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Missing certificates
  3. Wife strives for success
  4. Sea flows into farms
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. $1.2m rescue boats
  9. New festival
  10. Bainimarama opens refurbished schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  8. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)