SPC launches newsletter

Update: 11:56AM THE Pacific Community (SPC) first ever newsletter was launched at the organisation's annual governance meeting in Noumea yesterday.

The bi-lingual e-newsletter covers a wide range of topics from protecting oceans and marine resources to food and nutritional security and conserving plant genetic resources in the Pacific and creating opportunities for youth development.

"We are excited to launch this e-newsletter because we have a lot to be proud of at the Pacific Community specifically the work we are doing in the region and the difference we are making for Pacific people," said the Pacific Community Director-General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga.

"We also want to engender a greater sense of Pacific Community unity and belonging among our members and highlight the important work and impact we have in the Pacific through providing scientific and technical expertise with real sustainable outcomes."

To mark the auspicious occasion, SPC has printed 300 limited edition copies for its members, development partners, implementing partners and SPC staff.