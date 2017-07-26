SPC launches newsletter

Update: 11:56AM THE Pacific Community (SPC) first ever newsletter was launched at the organisation's annual governance meeting in Noumea yesterday.
The bi-lingual e-newsletter covers a wide range of
topics from protecting oceans and marine resources to food and nutritional
security and conserving plant genetic resources in the Pacific and creating
opportunities for youth development.
"We are excited to launch this e-newsletter because we
have a lot to be proud of at the Pacific Community specifically the work we are
doing in the region and the difference we are making for Pacific people," said
the Pacific Community Director-General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga.
"We also want to engender a greater sense of Pacific
Community unity and belonging among our members and highlight the important
work and impact we have in the Pacific through providing scientific and
technical expertise with real sustainable outcomes."
To mark the auspicious occasion, SPC has printed 300
limited edition copies for its members, development partners, implementing
partners and SPC staff.