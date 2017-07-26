Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:17AM A BURST main at Nakasi pass Chadwick road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Nausori.

Residents living along the affected areas are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 2pm today.

The areas affected include the whole of Dilo Street, Vaudamu road, Kauvula road, St Christopher's Home, Mulomulo road and Nakasi road.

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 3pm this afternoon.

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.