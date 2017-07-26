Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

Update: 11:17AM A BURST main at Nakasi pass Chadwick road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Nausori.
Residents
living along the affected areas are advised that water supply will be disrupted
until 2pm today.
The
areas affected include the whole of Dilo Street, Vaudamu road, Kauvula road, St
Christopher's Home, Mulomulo road and Nakasi road.
Water
Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in those areas to
store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary
disruption period.
The
supply of water is expected to be restored at 3pm this afternoon.
WAF apologises for any
inconvenience that this disruption may cause.