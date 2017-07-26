Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Update: 11:17AM A BURST main at Nakasi pass Chadwick road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Nausori.

Residents living along the affected areas are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 2pm today.

The areas affected include the whole of Dilo Street, Vaudamu road, Kauvula road, St Christopher's Home, Mulomulo road and Nakasi road.

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 3pm this afternoon.

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Missing certificates
  3. Wife strives for success
  4. Sea flows into farms
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. $1.2m rescue boats
  9. New festival
  10. Bainimarama opens refurbished schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  8. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)