Accounting body gives to school relief program

Update: 11:12AM THE Adopt a School program, established to help schools recover from the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston continues to receive contributions with the latest expected today.

Shortly after noon today, CPA Australia is expected to make their contribution to the program through Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

It is not yet clear what amount the organisation will give.

A CPA is a finance, accounting and business professional with a specific qualification and CPA Australia is world's largest professional association of accounting professionals. It has more than 160,000 members (as at 31 December 2016).