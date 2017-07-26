Kiro board of inquiry report shelved

/ Front page / News

THE first board of inquiry commissioned after the naval vessel RFNS Kiro ran aground has been dropped.

Confirming this, Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief of Staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto was not satisfied with the first inquiry report. Col. Kalouniwai said the commander directed that a second board of inquiry be held and this has been completed.

He said the report had been submitted to the commander, who will table the findings to the minister responsible.

Defence Minister, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, earlier told Parliament that the first board of inquiry report recommended disciplinary action against those involved.

Ratu Inoke said disciplinary action was one of the recommendations.

"The board of inquiry report has been completed and submitted to the headquarters of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF)," he said.

Ratu Inoke said the implementation of the board's recommendation was continuing and subject to review.

"There are a number of recommendations put through by the board that were disciplinary in nature," he said.

"These disciplinary recommendations are with the force's legal service for verification and due diligence.

"A number of recommendations were in reference to review of operational procedures and training of Fiji Naval personnel."

The RFNS Kiro ran aground on Cakauyawa Reef near Makuluva Island on July 15 last year.