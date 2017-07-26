Expert trains local assessors

/ Front page / News

THIRTY medical assessors in the country had the opportunity to be trained by renowned occupational medicine specialist Dr Dwight Dowda in Suva last week.

The 30 assessors were part of the phase two training in the evaluation of permanent impairment at workplaces conducted by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

Dr Dowda said there were two phases to the training and the next part of the module would be on the different organ treatments.

"Those who have done phase one of the training after completing this training will complete their overall training and be able to do the assessments as required by the new legislation," he said.

He said challenges the country faced were the same faced by other jurisdictions in the world.

"The challenges are that the doctors have to apply their clinical skills and ability to examine and to diagnose and apply that information to the guidelines to able to provide an assessment on permanent impairment upon which basis of compensation is made.

"The more people that are trained, the more are available under the legislation to do the assessments. They will also be able to fast-track any backlog that may exist," he said.

Dr Dowda has been conducting workshops for the medical practitioners since 2006 and has already trained 218 medical assessors from 2010-2016.