Making a difference

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Beneficiary of the wheelchair Lui Acareva with mum, Diana, and Spinal Injuries Association member Eloni Qaqa. Picture: Supplied

THE Spinal Injuries Association and Vodafone World of Difference have done assessments and handed over mobility devices to two people in Tailevu North.

Vodafone World of Difference candidate and SIA executive director Joshko Wakaniyasi said the gift of mobility devices such as wheelchairs to those who suffer from spinal injuries was to provide assistance to those in remote areas.

The team visited the three persons who live in Tailevu North.

A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with brain injury after meningitis was assessed at her home while a six-year-old boy diagnosed with brain injury after suffering from meningitis was provided with a wheelchair specially crafted for children.

A 55-year-old woman with lumbar back pain resulting in lower limb weakness and chronic arthritis was given a standard orthopaedic chair by the team.

A statement from Vodafone Fiji said the aim of the outreach was to help those in remote areas who were unable to access service delivery.

The Spinal Injuries Association device service team was very happy to be in Tailevu North to work with the Tailevu subdivisional hospital in Korovou, said service delivery team co-ordinator Edwin Kissun.

"There is a great need for mobility devices here, particularly for those who need to travel long distances to seek assistance and attend to daily activities," he said.

"It is really great to see people smile when they sit on the wheelchair for the first time. We visited Matacaucau Village and Korovou."

He said two teams did assessments and handovers simultaneously in the Tailevu North area.

"We would like to acknowledge SIA teams led by Edwin Kissun and Jane Savou for their efforts. Spinal Injury Association in partnership with Fiji Disabled People's Association and Latter Day Saints continue to assemble customised wheelchairs for people with different abilities," he said.