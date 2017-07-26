/ Front page / News

AQUA Pacific Natural Mineral Water has joined Radisson Blu Resort Fiji's "Adopt a School" responsible business program.

The partnership has driven the company to give $8000 towards the completion of the bathroom refurbishment at Nadi District School.

The school was the most recent recipient of the resort's "Adopt a School" project.

The resort's well-defined and structured "Adopt a School" program is run on a voluntary basis by staff and other partners, and involves working with local schools in ways that will raise educational and environmental standards within the local community.

The project is aimed at providing a safe and enjoyable learning environment for all.

"We are very proud of the contributions the resort, our guests and our industry partners continue to provide in supporting the local community and the environment and showing what we are as a responsible business," said resort general manager Gerard Knight.

"We are excited to have the Aqua Pacific team join our cause and together we will work towards providing a better environment for future generations.

"This program is a great way for businesses to support the community and provide a better learning environment for the future generations. Many of the schools that are part of the 'Adopt a School' program have children of employees from Radisson Blu Resort Fiji so we want to ensure their children have good facilities for a better learning environment and know that while they are working hard, their children are also happy."

A statement from the resort said businesses were approached to come in as partners as a long-term strategy.

Future projects still in the pipeline include library set-ups, installation of computer laboratories and additional distribution of educational and sporting resources for the current schools in the program.