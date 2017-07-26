Stern warning to people for dumping rubbish

/ Front page / News

STOP using Saweni Beach as a dumping ground for garbage.

This was the stern message from Green Scouts Movement of Fiji founder Dr Ajantha Perera.

She said the indiscriminate dumping of household and personal waste products at the beach over the past few years led to increased risks to the environment and human beings as well.

"Haphazard disposal of garbage is a grave concern at Saweni Beach as most of the plastic bags, cups and plates find their way into the mangrove cover," Dr Perera said.

"In order to minimise the disturbance to the beachfront and the young mangrove plants by the garbage dumped by the visitors on the beach, many clean-up campaigns were conducted and a place to collect garbage was created.

"This reduced to a large extent the plastic waste that was washed into the sea.

"Still there are few persons who regularly bring their household garbage to be dumped at the beach. From what has been observed, it is mostly baby sanitary pads which are dumped in large numbers.

"Many of such bags are destroyed by the dogs.

"Sanitary pads can be seen spread around the beach.

"It is sad to notice that the efforts of a large number of persons and organisations to protect and enhance the mangrove belt of Saweni are destroyed by a few uncaring people," said Dr Perera.