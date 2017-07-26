/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image US ambassador Judith Cefkin, right, with Dr Ajantha Perera plant mangroves at Saweni Beach. Picture: SUPPLIED

MORE than 4500 mangrove seedlings planted at Saweni Beach, Lautoka, have taken root and are growing well, says Green Scouts Movement of Fiji founder Dr Ajantha Perera.

She said this was good news for the local community because mangroves were home to marine creatures and also acted as wind barriers during cyclones.

"Saweni Beach is one such example, where destruction to the mangroves has occurred and today mangrove replanting has become a great necessity," she said.

From 2015 the Green Scouts Movement has been planting mangrove seedlings at Saweni Beach with the US embassy, ANZ Bank, Saru Assemblies Of God church, Fiji Scouts Movement, Commissioner Western's Office, with the students of Fiji National University.

Dr Perera called on the public, who frequented Saweni Beach, to take special care when swimming near the seedlings.

"A few people, who visit Saweni Beach for a picnic or a swim without realising the value of the mangroves planted by many caring people, disturb the young seedlings and as a result many are uprooted."

Dr Perera said it was good to see the mangrove seedlings taking root.

The International Day for the Conservation of Mangroves is commemorated today.