OPPOSITION parliamentarian, Mosese Bulitavu says the village colour code concept being developed by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will not contribute to the good governance and wellbeing of the iTaukei community.

While responding to a statement by iTaukei Affairs Board deputy chief executive officer, Apakuki Kurusiga, published in this newspaper last Saturday, Mr Bulitavu said the policy would encourage poverty and the entrenchment of a slavery mentality among the iTaukei.

According to Mr Kurusiga, the ministry was working on the introduction of a village colour code concept that would allow villages to receive developments according to their colour code. The villages will be classified into three colour codes — red, yellow and green.

The green coded villages would easily access Government assistance and would be the first ones to be recommended for government developments.

The yellow coded villages would be given development suggestions to help better their standard of living, while the red coded villages would hardly be recommended for any developments, but they would be visited frequently until they improve.

"The policy paints a picture that villagers are poor, not peaceful, uneducated, dirty, weak in leadership etc. This is discriminatory and would contravene Section 26 of the 2013 Constitution and other international conventions," Mr Bulitavu said.

"No village is perfect. Conflict and dispute are part of the iTaukei culture and there are customary processes to deal with it. Why starve them of development if they do not get to colour green?

"Taxpayers money used for development is for the public to benefit and projects to a certain area is based on needs not discipline (colour coding)."

Mr Bulitavu said the concept would create a master-slave relationship whereby the slaves would be rewarded if he or she does the master's wishes.

"This is pure clientism by the elites and shows the level of poor policy intent at the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, which does not reflect democratic, peace-building and politically stable principles."