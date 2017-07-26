Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Colour code concept

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

OPPOSITION parliamentarian, Mosese Bulitavu says the village colour code concept being developed by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will not contribute to the good governance and wellbeing of the iTaukei community.

While responding to a statement by iTaukei Affairs Board deputy chief executive officer, Apakuki Kurusiga, published in this newspaper last Saturday, Mr Bulitavu said the policy would encourage poverty and the entrenchment of a slavery mentality among the iTaukei.

According to Mr Kurusiga, the ministry was working on the introduction of a village colour code concept that would allow villages to receive developments according to their colour code. The villages will be classified into three colour codes — red, yellow and green.

The green coded villages would easily access Government assistance and would be the first ones to be recommended for government developments.

The yellow coded villages would be given development suggestions to help better their standard of living, while the red coded villages would hardly be recommended for any developments, but they would be visited frequently until they improve.

"The policy paints a picture that villagers are poor, not peaceful, uneducated, dirty, weak in leadership etc. This is discriminatory and would contravene Section 26 of the 2013 Constitution and other international conventions," Mr Bulitavu said.

"No village is perfect. Conflict and dispute are part of the iTaukei culture and there are customary processes to deal with it. Why starve them of development if they do not get to colour green?

"Taxpayers money used for development is for the public to benefit and projects to a certain area is based on needs not discipline (colour coding)."

Mr Bulitavu said the concept would create a master-slave relationship whereby the slaves would be rewarded if he or she does the master's wishes.

"This is pure clientism by the elites and shows the level of poor policy intent at the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, which does not reflect democratic, peace-building and politically stable principles."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Missing certificates
  3. Wife strives for success
  4. Sea flows into farms
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. $1.2m rescue boats
  9. New festival
  10. Bainimarama opens refurbished schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  8. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)