Free eye checks

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE with eye problems can take advantage of the free screenings that will be conducted around the country from tomorrow.

The free screenings for people living with physical disabilities and blindness will be conducted by a team of specialists brought from India by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Limited (SSPHL) Fiji.

SSPHL has for the first time teamed up with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to conduct the free screenings.

The company's director, Professor Manu Munibhargav, said there were various types of eye diseases which could be treated.

Prof Munibhargav said congenital defects were mostly from birth and because of malnutrition.

He said acquired eye diseases such as cataract, retinal disease and other things were mostly because of work environments and lifestyle.

The free screening will start at midday tomorrow at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons premises in Labasa and from 8.30am on Friday.

Free screenings will also be held in Ba, Lautoka, Sigatoka and Suva.