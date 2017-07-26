Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chinese officers on Fiji attachment

Nicolette Chambers
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

TWO police consultants from China with expertise in criminal investigations and international co-operation are in the country on a six-month attachment with the Fiji Police Force.

Superintendent Shen Tao is in the International Co-operation Department while Inspector Zhi Cun Zhang is in the Criminal Investigations Department.

They are from the Sichuan Province's Public Security Department.

The six-month attachment is the result of a Police Co-operation Agreement in April 2011 between China's Ministry of Public Security and Fiji, and has to date resulted in the police organisations exchanging help in many forms.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two officers visited the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the police headquarters yesterday morning.

"Fiji continues to benefit from this co-operation because we have a lot of visitors from China who are current and potential investors and there is a need for us to have a better understanding of their needs and this is an area we will need your help with," said Brig-Gen Qiliho.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.678953.6789
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43020.4182
NZD 0.68260.6496
AUD 0.63470.6097
USD 0.50290.4859

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $300m query
  2. Missing certificates
  3. Wife strives for success
  4. Sea flows into farms
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student
  6. Police outreach over sex crimes menace
  7. Battle heats up
  8. $1.2m rescue boats
  9. New festival
  10. Bainimarama opens refurbished schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  2. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  3. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  5. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  6. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  7. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  8. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  9. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)