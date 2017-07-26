Chinese officers on Fiji attachment

/ Front page / News

TWO police consultants from China with expertise in criminal investigations and international co-operation are in the country on a six-month attachment with the Fiji Police Force.

Superintendent Shen Tao is in the International Co-operation Department while Inspector Zhi Cun Zhang is in the Criminal Investigations Department.

They are from the Sichuan Province's Public Security Department.

The six-month attachment is the result of a Police Co-operation Agreement in April 2011 between China's Ministry of Public Security and Fiji, and has to date resulted in the police organisations exchanging help in many forms.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two officers visited the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the police headquarters yesterday morning.

"Fiji continues to benefit from this co-operation because we have a lot of visitors from China who are current and potential investors and there is a need for us to have a better understanding of their needs and this is an area we will need your help with," said Brig-Gen Qiliho.