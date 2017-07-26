Call to fix water woes

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION spokesperson for infrastructure, Aseri Radrodro has called on Government to stop playing politics and buckle down to fix the water woes affecting the nation.

Mr Radrodro raised concern on the continued water disruptions occurring around the country and questioned Government's commitment and ability to provide basic amenities for the people, its visitors and businesses. He said Government should fix the water infrastructure which was affecting thousands around the country.

