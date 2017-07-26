Victim tells of rape trauma

/ Front page / News

A FEMALE corrections officer who was allegedly raped by two of her former colleagues yesterday told the court that she was embarrassed and emotionally and psychologically affected by the alleged incident.

The 26-year-old revealed this when she was cross-examined by defence lawyer Namrata Mishra, who is representing one of the accused Nasoni Raburau, as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali is representing the other accused Ratu Meli Vatureba.

"For more on the alleged rape victim's evidence, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."