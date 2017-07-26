Gifts to help clean graveyards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean chats with Chinese Association members during the handover of equipment at the Chinese cemetery in Suva on yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Chinese Association of Fiji has given maintenance equipment to the Fiji Corrections Service to help clean the Chinese cemeteries in the country.

The gifts include brushcutter, shovels among other equipment worth $1600, which were presented yesterday to the Commissioner of Corrections Francis Kean.

Chinese Association of Fiji president Jenny Seeto said the association was happy with the maintenance work carried out by Fiji Corrections Service to their cemeteries.

