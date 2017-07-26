Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Prasad: Prep for Hibiscus Festival on schedule

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

PREPARATIONS for the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Festival are well in progress, with 16 contestants vying for the Hibiscus queen title.

Dubbed as the biggest beauty pageant in the South Pacific, the festival with its theme "Climate Change — Telling your own Narrative" is once again predicted to draw thousands of people to Suva for the one week event.

Hibiscus Event Group Inc chairman Hirdesh Prasad said with many people complaining about not being able to find a car park last year, the committee had decided to fit food stalls and rides all in one area.

"This year, everything will be held at the Vodafone Arena and the LICI courts and the Bank of Baroda tent will be at the Aquatic Centre side, the ANZ Stadium car park area will be used for car park," he said.

"Everything is on schedule. And all the timeframes are being met."

* The Hibiscus Festival is scheduled to start on August 12.








