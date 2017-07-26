Wife strives for success

/ Front page / News

VASEMACA Macanawai did not let pregnancy - or the fact that her husband was not keen in her quest to pursue a course in construction - deter her from achieving her ultimate dream.

"I have always wanted to be an architect and when the opportunity came for me to study Certificate II in Construction at Habitat for Humanity, through the Australia-Pacific Technical College, I went for it," the 25-year-old mother-of-two said.

"It has given me a better understanding of what is required to build a strong home and if I manage to study architecture, it will help me design cyclone-proof buildings.

