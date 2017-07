/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi Bula Festival Queens during their visit to Radisson Blu Resort Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A THREE-DAY culture and craft show will begin in Nadi today, an initiative designed to revive the Fijian culture in local communities.

Organised by the Digicel Bula Festival, the event aims to encourage subsistence living through planting.

Nine young women are vying for the queen's crown and yesterday the management of Radisson Blu Resort Fiji treated the contestants to lunch.

Tonight the girls will be subjected to their first public judging.