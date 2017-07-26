Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Wednesday 26 July

Training for former mill workers

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

FORMER workers of the Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki were among the 122 beneficiaries of a one-year European Union-funded training program.

Yesterday the group graduated with internationally-recognised certification from the Australia-Pacific Technical College, marking the last phase of the $9.4 million EU-funded Support to the Sugar Industry Program. EU deputy head of delegation to the Pacific Corr�ado Pampaloni said he was proud of the project because of the impressi�ve results and outcomes achieved since inception in 2014.

