Training for former mill workers

FORMER workers of the Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki were among the 122 beneficiaries of a one-year European Union-funded training program.

Yesterday the group graduated with internationally-recognised certification from the Australia-Pacific Technical College, marking the last phase of the $9.4 million EU-funded Support to the Sugar Industry Program. EU deputy head of delegation to the Pacific Corr�ado Pampaloni said he was proud of the project because of the impressi�ve results and outcomes achieved since inception in 2014.

