/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Votua villager and rice farmer Jimi Vola shows rice farming land been inundated by seawater. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

LANDOWNERS of Votua in Lekutu, Bua have blamed the Department of Lands, Water Resource Management for inaction, thus causing the inundation of rice farmland by seawater.

A group of farmers in the village say that about 18 acres of rice land was flooded with seawater after their floodgate flap broke in April this year, giving way to seawater during high tides.

"For more on the development of the floodgate, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."