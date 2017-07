/ Front page / News

THE Bua Forest Trust has set aside $128,000 this year for its development plans within the seven districts in Bua that leased its land to the Fiji Pine Ltd.

Trust chairman Jimi Vola said the budgeted money was part of the forest-based levies that the trust received from the Wairiki Pine Chip Factory.

