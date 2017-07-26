Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Wednesday 26 July

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

BEACHCOMBER couldn't help it but be amused by this piece from our regular contributor.

They say fun and laughter are good for the mind and body.

I was at our usual watering hole the other day, our regular scribe started.

Talk went from this to that. Whispers galore.

Then someone said, "Boy our group has scribes, pilots, lawyers, accountants, flight attendants, geeks, electricians... you name it, we have all the professions on Earth in our group. Even the oil company is with us.

Trade unionists and major pains we also have. We can take over the world. We even have politicians, oh my Lord.

Then one bright spark said, "Vacava, if we all go to hell?"

Silence. Pin drop saraga.

Same time our Wise one said, "I will be fireman, you will all be firewood."

Man our gang, we are the universe.

But sadly, one of the members has been banned from that place.

Oh, so sad.








