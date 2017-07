/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama with guests, staff members and students during the opening of the refurbished Dobuilevu Muslim Primary School in Ra. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THREE schools in Ra that sustained considerable damage during last year's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston have been outfitted with cyclone-resistant building blocks.

Dobuilevu Muslim Primary, Tataiya Memorial and Naseyani Primary School lost classrooms and students were using tents as classrooms for several months.

