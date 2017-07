/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Craig Smallwood explains to participants the use and the parts of sealegs boats during a training exercise at the Fiji National Univesity Maritime campus at Laucala Bay yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FLOOD rescue as well as search and rescue operations by the disciplined forces have been further boosted with the gift of four sealeg boats worth $1.2 million.

The four boats were given by the New Zealand Government, with Fiji leading a pilot study of the use of sealeg boats in the Pacific.

"For more on the training of the disciplined forces, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."