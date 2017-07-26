$300m query

/ Front page / News

THE Office of the Auditor-General says payment anomalies in Government expenditure indicates that ineffective controls exist across Government.

In the audit report Whole of Government Financial Statements and Annual Appropriation Statements 2016, the OAG noted there were numerous payment anomalies in Government expenditure amounting to more than $300 million. The OAG said consequently, their audit could not substantiate the accuracy and completeness of Government spending. Government spent $1,756,682,415 in the shortened 2015-2016 budget year.

