Update: 5:50PM THE 2017 PBS Lighthouse Challenge Surfing Contest competition will take place at the Suva harbor on Saturday.

Competition official, Blair Robertson said they were hoping for good weather to prevail on the day.

The competition is expected to attract more than 40 surfers.

The surfers should start assembling at the Royal Suva Yacht Club at 6.30am on Saturday.