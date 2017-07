/ Front page / News

Update: 5:48PM FIJI PORTS Corporation Ltd staff will get another bonus, which will be announced tomorrow.

According to a media alert from the Ministry of Economy today, the Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to announce exactly what the bonus payout amount is at 1.15pm tomorrow.

In 2016, the entire FPTL staff shared $283,000 in bonus payments compared to $180,000 shared amongst 139 staff in 2014.