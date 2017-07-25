Need for initiatives in assisting women:TISI

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:46PM THERE are women who know their rights and responsibilities but still think that if they tell their story, they would be victimised more.

These were the sentiments shared by executive coordinator of the Pacific Rainbows Advocacy Network Bonita Qio during consultations with women in Lautoka last week.

"We still find that marginalised women are taking their pain into themselves and hurting themselves," she said.

"We don't have the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission or the Fiji Women?s Crisis Centre here in Lautoka."

"This limits our access to information and access to services and justice especially for the LGBT community. So, their empowerment is vital (so they can tell their stories)."

Also Vice President of the TISI Mother's Sangam Lomolomo Shakuntla Permal said there was a need for people to take initiatives in assisting women.

"So, there must be awareness programmes in the community and community leaders must hold meetings for the outreach for all to know their rights," she said.

FemLINKpacific continued a series of consultation in collaboration with the Fiji Women's Rights Movement's Access to Justice programme supported by the European Union.