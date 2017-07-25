Fiji Time: 9:46 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Need for initiatives in assisting women:TISI

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 5:46PM THERE are women who know their rights and responsibilities but still think that if they tell their story, they would be victimised more.

These were the sentiments shared by executive coordinator of the Pacific Rainbows Advocacy Network Bonita Qio during consultations with women in Lautoka last week.

"We still find that marginalised women are taking their pain into themselves and hurting themselves," she said.

"We don't have the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission or the Fiji Women?s Crisis Centre here in Lautoka."

"This limits our access to information and access to services and justice especially for the LGBT community. So, their empowerment is vital (so they can tell their stories)."

Also Vice President of the TISI Mother's Sangam Lomolomo Shakuntla Permal said there was a need for people to take initiatives in assisting women.

"So, there must be awareness programmes in the community and community leaders must hold meetings for the outreach for all to know their rights," she said.

FemLINKpacific continued a series of consultation  in collaboration with the Fiji Women's Rights Movement's Access to Justice programme supported by the European Union.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The killer caught
  2. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Wardrobe preparations begin for Miss World contest
  8. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  9. Expect more rain
  10. Low exam pass rates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)