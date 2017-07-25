Israel envoy presents credentials

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Konrote meets with the Non-resident Ambassador of Israel, His Excellency Tibor Schlosser as he presented his credentials today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:43PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Israel Tibor Schlosser presented his credentials to the President of Fiji Jioji Konrote today.

Mr Schlosser who attained his Master degree in Political Science from the University of Haifa and a graduate of the National Defense College of Israel presented his credentials after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

He served in the army as a reserve soldier from 1979 to 1982 before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1989.

He held various senior positions in Government and at the Foreign Offices such as Vice Consul at the Consulate General of Israel in Berlin, Political Counsellor at the Embassy of Israel in Rome, Deputy Head of Mission to the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations in Geneva and Consul General for South Germany in Munich.

Mr Schlosser is fluent in Hebrew, Hungarian, English, French, Italian and German and is based in Canberra, also serving as Ambassador to the Pacific Islands.