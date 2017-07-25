Disciplined forces undergo training on the use of Sealegs Boats

Update: 5:41PM IN an effort to provide authorities with unique search and rescue capabilities, a training was done today that would enhance their ability to respond to humanitarian operations, policing, and fire and rescue.
Officials from disciplined
forces and the civil service gathered at the Fiji National University's
Maritime Academy to undergo training on the use of Sealegs Emergency Response
Boats in Suva today.
The training focused on the
operation and maintenance of the 4 amphibious Sealegs boats which were donated
by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) earlier this
year.
While speaking during the
opening of the training course Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural
and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Meleti Bainimarama
said the training was necessary as the Sealegs boats will be trialled in Fiji
over the next two years as a pilot program by MFAT for the Pacific.
"At the completion of this
course, these four boats will be distributed to each of the divisions, and
Government will trial the amphibious capability and determine how to best
utilize these boats in the future," he said.
Mr Bainimarama also
encouraged the 30 participants to learn as much from the trainers who are also
the manufacturers of the Sealegs boats.
Participants included
officials from the National Fire Authority, the Republic of Fiji Military
Forces, the Fiji Police Force and the National Disaster Management Office.