Disciplined forces undergo training on the use of Sealegs Boats

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 5:41PM IN an effort to provide authorities with unique search and rescue capabilities, a training was done today that would enhance their ability to respond to humanitarian operations, policing, and fire and rescue.

Officials from disciplined forces and the civil service gathered at the Fiji National University's Maritime Academy to undergo training on the use of Sealegs Emergency Response Boats in Suva today. 

The training focused on the operation and maintenance of the 4 amphibious Sealegs boats which were donated by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) earlier this year.

While speaking during the opening of the training course Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Meleti Bainimarama said the training was necessary as the Sealegs boats will be trialled in Fiji over the next two years as a pilot program by MFAT for the Pacific.

"At the completion of this course, these four boats will be distributed to each of the divisions, and Government will trial the amphibious capability and determine how to best utilize these boats in the future," he said.

Mr  Bainimarama also encouraged the 30 participants to learn as much from the trainers who are also the manufacturers of the Sealegs boats.

Participants included officials from the National Fire Authority, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Fiji Police Force and the National Disaster Management Office.








