No sign of work on floodgate

+ Enlarge this image Jim Vola stands at the broken floodgate yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI.

Update: 5:31PM RICE farmers in the village of Votua, Lekutu in Bua are planning to begin farming their rice farm lands in the next farming season.

Votua village rice farmer Jimi Vola said that the area used to yield more than 54 tonnes of rice in its heydays.

Mr Vola said villagers intended to exceed the previous harvest and produce more.

"However our efforts are affected by the broken floodgate that is yet to be repaired by authorities," he said.

Responding to these concerns a statement from the ministry said they were working closely with the contractor who is currently working on this site to backfill the soil and stabilize the structure to be completed tomorrow (today).

However when this newspaper visited the site yesterday there was no visible sign of any contractors working at the floodgates.