Update: 5:29PM THE Fiji Gold Suva will have a tough assignment on hand this weekend in the 2017 Vodafone Premier League matches.

The Capital City side will play Labasa and Dreketi on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Both the matches will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Shivam Nathan-coached side will play Labasa on Saturday at 1.30pm and then on Sunday they take on Dreketi at 1.30pm.